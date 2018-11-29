DOTD: 1 lane in each direction of Sunshine Bridge set to open Saturday

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Thursday that one lane in each direction of the Sunshine Bridge will be open to traffic Saturday, December 1.
Officials noted there will be limitations.
“This partial opening will provide some relief to the families and businesses of the River Region," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "It is a significant milestone in the full restoration of the Sunshine Bridge. I appreciate the DOTD, consultants, contractors, and sheriffs for their aggressive approach, including 24-hour work on the repair and extended traffic control services.”
RELATED:
- DOTD opening 1 lane on Sunshine Bridge in mid-December
- Will Sunshine Bridge be repaired on time? Contractor has history of delaying projects
- Sunshine Bridge closure affecting Ascension Parish schools
- Company involved in Sunshine Bridge accident involved in 27 other bridge incidents
- DOTD: Sunshine Bridge likely to be closed for months as repairs are made
According to DOTD, crews began installing a new replacement chord Monday. They also started transferring the load to the new chord from the jack system that is used to temporarily bypass the damaged chord and relieve the structure.
“Last week, crews began installing concrete barriers on the westbound side in preparation to open one lane of traffic in each direction on the Sunshine Bridge,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Crews have been working 24 hours a day to repair the bridge, which has allowed us the opportunity to partially open the bridge to traffic, which we attempted to do after the collision, but it was determined to be unsafe. The chord damaged by the crane has been replaced and after an initial inspection, the bridge has been deemed safe for thru traffic in a one-lane configuration.”
Officials added work will continue 24 hours a day to finish the repairs. They say the chord is one of the main load-carrying members and is required to ensure the safety of drivers going across the bridge.
Other repairs to the bridge, including the replacement of damaged horizontal bracings, restoration of damaged connections between stringers and floor beams, and the painting of the new chord and other connections, will continue as thru traffic travels on the bridge. Repairs are anticipated to be fully completed in January of 2019, weather permitting. DOTD says they’ll have to close the bridge for a weekend at some point to install the new horizontal bracings.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.