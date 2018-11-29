Family says they are forgiving suspect in fatal carjacking

Police say just after 8 o’clock in the 2400 block of Prentiss, someone stole Jeannot’s car as she was picking up her kids from her eldest daughter’s home. Investigators said someone ran up to her car, pulled her from it, and threw her to the ground. That’s when Jeannot’s son-in-law tried to step in, injuring himself. Police said the carjacker then put the vehicle in reverse and ran over Jeannot.