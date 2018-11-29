Family says they are forgiving suspect in fatal carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of carjacking victim said that while they’re angry at the loss of their mom and wife, their faith is allowing them to forgive.
New Orleans police say someone rolled over Jeannot Plessy with her own vehicle during a carjacking.
“The days are short. The time is short,” said Pastor David Plessy. “Tomorrow is not promised for anyone. In a blink of an eye, in the sudden mist of time, everything can change.”
David said Tuesday night his life changed forever when his wife was violently killed.
“If you had met my wife, your life would have changed,” he said.
Police say just after 8 o’clock in the 2400 block of Prentiss, someone stole Jeannot’s car as she was picking up her kids from her eldest daughter’s home. Investigators said someone ran up to her car, pulled her from it, and threw her to the ground. That’s when Jeannot’s son-in-law tried to step in, injuring himself. Police said the carjacker then put the vehicle in reverse and ran over Jeannot.
Jeannot’s eldest daughter, Nadia Sanchez, was at home at the time and heard all of the noise. When she ran outside, she said she saw her mother and husband on the ground.
“You can go from the lowest of darkest places, which of all the things I’ve been through in my life, was by far last night watching the person I’ve been closest to my whole life lose her life in front of me,” said Sanchez.
Without knowing who the suspect is, they said they are choosing to forgive.
”Un-forgiveness, it just can’t be an option,” said David. “Hate, it just doesn’t abide in me. It doesn’t. You can’t spring hate up in the well.”
David and Nadia are able to do this because of their strong faith and because they know that is what Jeannot would do.
“If that young man were in front of my wife, my wife would give him a hug and tell him Jesus loves him, and he doesn’t have to be hurting and in pain,” said David Plessy.
