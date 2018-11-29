Former NFL QB Brad Johnson’s son, Max, commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ed Orgeron picked up a quarterback commitment for the class of 2020 today, with Max Johnson giving his verbal to the Tigers. Max’s father, Brad Johnson, won Super Bowl 37 with Tampa Bay.
Johnson was offered a scholarship by Coach O more than a year ago after visiting Baton Rouge.
Johnson is a 6′3.5″, 214-pound left-handed QB for Oconee County High School in Georgia. Recruiting service 247 Sports, ranks Johnson as the fifth-best pro-style QB in the country for the class of 2020.
Johnson is the second quarterback committed to the ’20 class at the QB position. Last summer, Ponchatoula quarterback, T. J. Finley, committed to LSU.
LSU has one quarterback committed for the Class of 2019, dual-threat QB Peter Parrish out of Alabama.
The Tigers have two quarterbacks on scholarship on their roster. Joe Burrow has one season left in Baton Rouge, 2019. Myles Brennan will be a redshirt sophomore in 2019.
