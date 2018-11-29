Gentilly crime concerns spread following deadly carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the same Gentilly neighborhood where Jeannot Plessy was killed during a carjacking Tuesday night, people are worried about the crime that’s been unfolding around them.
Neighbors tell FOX 8 that it was around 11 o’clock Wednesday night when a homeowner in the 5900 block of Spain St. came outside to find some men breaking into his truck.
“He walked outside and was able to see somebody sitting in his vehicle. He pulled out his gun and shot at them. They scattered and ran,” said a neighbor who FOX 8 will not identify.
Neighbors said the homeowner shot several rounds at the men before they took off.
The NOPD said car thefts in the Third District are up 21 percent and car burglaries are up 8 percent.
The auto burglary last night (Nov. 28) happened about three blocks from the carjacking and killing of Plessy that unfolded 48 hours earlier.
“It’s the hardest thing I could have imagined,” said Jeannot’s husband, Pastor David Plessy.
Pastor Plessy described Jeannot as a Godly woman whose natural tendency would be to forgive the carjacker who killed her.
“If that young man were in front of my wife, my wife would give him a hug and tell him that Jesus loves him,” Pastor Plessy said.
Tuesday evening (Nov. 27), Jeannot Plessy pulled up to her daughter’s home in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue. Police said a man ran up, pushed her to the ground and jumped into her vehicle. Jeannot’s son-in-law tried to stop the carjacking, and the man put the car in reverse and ran her over.
“I ran to my mom, and I ran over to my husband. He was unconscious and she was not in good shape at all,” said Nadia Sanchez.
Jeannot Plessy died on the scene. Police found her stolen car, and they say the investigation continues. In the meantime, people who live in the neighborhood are shaken.
“Our neighbor around the corner had his car stolen two days ago. I guess we are being targeted in this area right now,” said resident Allison Baehr.
Neighbors said their guard is up and they hope those responsible for the criminal activity are caught soon.
