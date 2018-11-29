John Kennedy will announce if he is running for governor Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said he will announce whether or not he will run for governor on Monday.
Kennedy made the announcement about the possibility of running for governor during a FOX News interview Wednesday.
“I’m going to make a decision by Monday. I’m very torn. I don’t know what I am going to do. It’s such an honor to represent Louisiana in the United States Senate, but my state is in trouble and I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I made a vow I’d make a decision by Monday and I’m going to do that,” Kennedy said in the interview.
Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. He served as State Treasurer for 17 years.
Should he run, he would face Governor John Bel Edwards, a democrat.
The Louisiana gubernatorial election will be Oct. 12, 2019
