Man acquitted in the murder of pizza delivery driver to be retried with armed robbery charge

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - A new trial for a man accused of robbing a Domino’s delivery driver who he was found not guilty of murdering is back on track after being put on hold for months because of a judge’s ruling to omit Shane Hughes' criminal history from his upcoming trial.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeal granted a request by the Orleans District Attorney’s office Wednesday (Nov. 28), to overturn Judge Calvin Johnson’s August ruling. Johnson’s verdict said Hughes' prior armed robbery cases could not be presented as evidence against him in his new trial.
Hughes, 20, and Rendell Brown were accused of beating and robbing a woman at gunpoint in her driveway uptown in Sept. 2014. The next night, prosecutors said the two robbed Richard Yeager after he delivered pizza, and shot him before stealing his car.
Hughes was acquitted by a jury of Yeager’s murder in May, as well as for the armed robbery the night before. However, the jury was hung on his charge of armed robbery for Yeager, which Hughes is now facing a retrial for.
“An acquittal does not automatically bar evidence of a defendant’s prior act from being used by the state in a subsequent trial,” the justices wrote in their decision.
The appeal made by the DA’s Office means Hughes' prior crimes can be included in the new trial.
“The DA fought to get that in because it shows that this guy is not just an innocent bystander, he’s an armed robber. That’s what he does and he’s done it in the past, and getting that in is going to make it easier for them to get a conviction they believe,” FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Risponti said.
The DA’s Office said there will be an ad hoc judge and new jury for the trial.
In March, 19-year-old Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and one count of manslaughter and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
