NOPD: 12-year-old accused of robbing woman at knifepoint in N.0. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint Sunday evening (Nov. 25) and attempting to do it again two days later in the parking lot of the same New Orleans East Family Dollar, according to New Orleans police.
A woman told police she was approached by a child armed with a knife as she was leaving the dollar store in the 5500 block of Crowder Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, NOPD said. The boy demanded the woman give him her money and then ran away with her wallet -- which contained her debit and credit cards.
Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a different woman reported she was in the Family Dollar parking lot when a boy with a knife tried to rob her, NOPD said. The woman told police she fended the child off, striking him in the face with her handbag and running into the store, where she told staff what happened.
Responding officers caught a suspect matching the boy’s description in the 4900 block of Gawain Drive and NOPD said the victim identified him as the boy who tried to rob her.
Officers arrested the boy and he was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on one count each of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. The boy’s name and booking photo were not released by NOPD because he is a juvenile.
Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
