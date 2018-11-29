Pelicans end four-game losing streak with win over the Wizards

I thought Tim did a great job of pushing the basketball. It also allowed Jrue to play off the basketball. The first couple of minutes of the game you can see, he had a back cut layup, and then he had a cut from the weak side for a layup. So it just allowed him an opportunity to do what he does best, and that’s to be off the ball, and cutting and finding open spots. So I thought that was the big thing, I thought having Tim in the lineup did," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.