Pelicans end four-game losing streak with win over the Wizards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Davis poured in 28 points and 15 rebounds, helping the Pelicans end their four-game losing streak with a win over the Wizards, 125-104.
Tim Frazier got the start at point guard, and he delivered. Frazier finished with 12 points and 12 assists, in his third start of the season.
More importantly, Frazier starting at the point, let Jrue Holiday play at shooting guard where he flourished. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points, moving the Pels (11-11) back to .500.
I thought Tim did a great job of pushing the basketball. It also allowed Jrue to play off the basketball. The first couple of minutes of the game you can see, he had a back cut layup, and then he had a cut from the weak side for a layup. So it just allowed him an opportunity to do what he does best, and that’s to be off the ball, and cutting and finding open spots. So I thought that was the big thing, I thought having Tim in the lineup did," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.
The Pelicans hit the road to face Miami on Friday night.
