Saints (10-1) at Dallas (6-5)

Playoff clinching scenarios for the Saints
Drew Brees and the Saints are riding an eight-game win streak. (Source: Nola.com)
November 29, 2018 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:06 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFC South leading New Orleans Saints are riding a 10-game winning streak. A victory tonight against the Dallas Cowboys would secure the Saints a playoff berth.

Other scenarios that would allow the Saints to punch their playoff ticket.

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:

1) NO win OR

2) NO tie + WAS loss + SEA loss OR

3) NO tie + WAS loss + MIN loss OR

4) NO tie + WAS loss + SEA tie + MIN tie

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win + CAR loss or tie OR

2) NO tie + CAR loss

