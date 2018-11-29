Playoff clinching scenarios for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFC South leading New Orleans Saints are riding a 10-game winning streak. A victory tonight against the Dallas Cowboys would secure the Saints a playoff berth.
Other scenarios that would allow the Saints to punch their playoff ticket.
New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:
1) NO win OR
2) NO tie + WAS loss + SEA loss OR
3) NO tie + WAS loss + MIN loss OR
4) NO tie + WAS loss + SEA tie + MIN tie
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
1) NO win + CAR loss or tie OR
2) NO tie + CAR loss
