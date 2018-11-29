Report: Kenner dad with fake explosives held daughter at knifepoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Kenner father is facing attempted murder charges after police say he held his daughter at knifepoint, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
The report said Nicholas Boone, 31, held a knife to his 1-year-old daughter’s throat during a hostage situation involving his wife and two toddlers.
The incident happened in the 2700 block of Bessemer Street on Thanksgiving.
According to the report, Boone’s wife pleaded for him to let his daughter go.
Boone warned officers that he would kill the child and blow up the house if police entered the bedroom, motioning to a square-shaped box with two wires running to a plastic bucket, according to the report.
The report says Boone grabbed a cell phone which displayed a timer he said was counting down to detonate the C4 plastic explosive.
The officers were armed with Tasers, but didn’t deploy them because they were concerned about accidentally stunning Boone’s daughter.
Boone was ordered to drop the knife. According to the report, officers charged him, struck him in the head with a flashlight, and took him into custody.
The one-year-old suffered minor injuries.
Boone was treated for a head injury from the flashlight and was being held without bond Thursday (Nov. 29) at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.
