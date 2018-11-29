Saints vs. Dallas: Final injury report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here’s a look at the final injury report for the New Orleans Saints in their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys:
The Saints are 10-1, but the Cowboys, 6-5, are in a three-way NFC grudge match with the former Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. They are fighting for a playoff berth.
The Saints, who beat the Los Angeles Rams, would hold the conference lead with a win. That would give the team an edge on seeding in the playoffs.
The Saints square off with Dallas in Arlington at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
