Strong Storms Possible Friday Night

Big changes are setting up for Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi today. Southerly winds have returned, and that means more cloud cover and warmer temperatures. A few showers will also be possible today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the low 70s today but could be near 80 this weekend.
Storm chances increase Friday night through early Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with threats including heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and even a tornado.
Even after the storms finish, some showers will stick around through Monday. Drier, much cooler air is forecast to return by Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.