WANTED: Manager accused of stealing more than $35k from convenience store

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing more than $35,000 from his employer.
The office has an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Jamon Anthony Charles, 30, who is allegedly responsible for stealing more than $35,000 from the convenience store where he worked as the manager. Officials believe Charles has ties to Baton Rouge and Zachary.
Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 plus a message to CRIMES (274637). Those with info can also submit an anonymous tip online here, or call WBRSO at 225-343-9234.
