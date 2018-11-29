Who Dat chant rings throughout plane landing in Dallas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Talk about music to our ears!
As Saints fans started their travels to Dallas for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys, confidence in the Black and Gold exuded with a familiar phrase.
“Who Dat! Who Dat!” That’s what could be heard as a plane landed in Dallas Wednesday.
Francesca Kipler posted the video on Facebook of the fans chanting before exiting the plane.
Watch it here:
There are only five weeks left in the regular season, and The Saints are looking to finish strong.
The Cowboys started off the season slow, but as of late have gone on a mini-winning streak of their own. They have beaten three straight NFC teams.
The Saints are riding high in the conference with a league leading 10 straight wins.
They haven’t lost since week one.
Drew Brees is continuing to create space for himself as the league MVP, completing just under 77 percent of his passes. This is unheard of, with 3100 yards and 29 touchdowns.
The Saints defense has continued to step up each week, but with all that said, Coach Sean Payton is not overlooking the Cowboys.
“I think the team we’re getting ready to play, when you look at (what) they’re up to the last three weeks and then the last three weeks' statistics are obviously much improved," said Payton. "You have two teams really that are playing good football.”
The Saints take on The Cowboys at 7:20 p.m. FOX 8 will begin live coverage starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.