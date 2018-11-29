Work hard, play even harder: Saints ready for Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Work hard during the week so they can play harder on the weekend. It is what the 2018 Saints have done than just about anyone in the NFL this season.
It’s a fun group. That’s why when victory is obtained, they make sure to celebrate it.
“I think it’s important. The time you have after a game before the next game starts is really when your game finishes until you go to sleep,” said Coach Sean Payton. “These guys work hard and you put a lot of time into the week. each team takes on a personality with the new season. I think that’s the case with this year’s team.”
All in all, it’s a locker room that has that perfect sense of balance between knowing when to get serious, and knowing when to let loose.
The Saints are riding high in the conference with a league leading 10 straight wins.
They haven’t lost since week one.
Drew Brees is continuing to create space for himself as the league MVP, completing just under 77 percent of his passes. This is unheard of, with 3100 yards and 29 touchdowns.
The Saints defense has continued to step up each week, but with all that said, Coach Sean Payton is not overlooking the Cowboys.
“I think the team we’re getting ready to play, when you look at (what) they’re up to the last three weeks and then the last three weeks' statistics are obviously much improved," said Payton. "You have two teams really that are playing good football.”
The Saints take on The Cowboys at 7:20 p.m. FOX 8 will begin coverage starting at 4 p.m.
