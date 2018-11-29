You get a Whopper; your dog gets a Dogpper

(RNN) – Burger King’s got the answer to those awkward situations when your four-legged friend wants a taste of your meal.
“Nothing should get in the way of enjoying your Whopper in peace,” the burger chain said on YouTube. “But when you have a dog, things get a little bit more complicated.”
Burger King is out with something called the Dogpper – a chewable dog bone with “flame-grilled taste."
Apparently, it keeps you from getting the stink eye from rover when you’re munching on a burger.
For a limited time, Burger King is giving them away to doggy parents who buy the Whopper-Dogpper combo through DoorDash.
New customers of the delivery service can get an even better deal. There’s no delivery charge for Burger King orders over $10 between now and Tuesday. Just type in the code “Dogpper” at checkout.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.