After Further Review: Five takes Saints vs. Cowboys

A complete shutdown of the league’s top offense. That’s the only way to describe what Dallas did to the Saints Thursday night. Their defensive line won the line of scrimmage battle over the vaunted Saints offensive line. Their linebacker duo of Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith look like the next great young tandem in the NFL. Their secondary smothered Saints receivers. The windows to throw the ball for Drew Brees just were not there due to a lack of separation.