Arrests made in Lakeside Mall gunfire incident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Arrests have been made in connection with a gunfire incident at Lakeside Mall earlier this month.
The incident happened on November 10.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tevin Duhon, 23, of Terrytown, and Thadnisha Mccann, 24, of New Orleans, were arrested Thursday after they turned themselves in.
Duhon was arrested for two counts of simple criminal damage to property and one count of illegal discharge of weapons for the shooting incident.
He was also arrested on counts of narcotics possession related to evidence found during the execution of a search warrant at his residence and on charges of simple escape, battery on a police officer, and resisting an officer with violence after attacking a detective while attempting to flee from the Investigations Bureau after his arrest, according to Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde.
Rivarde said Mccann was arrested for obstruction of justice for assisting Duhon in concealing his crime.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.