Audubon Zoo welcomes orangutan, pair of sea lions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Audubon Zoo has welcomed a male orangutan and a pair of sea lions to the family.
Jambi, a 22-year-old Sumatran orangutan, joined the zoo’s three females Reese, Feliz and her daughter Menari. The zoo says they hope he will make his contribution to conserving this severely critically endangered species.
“Jambi joining the Sumatran orangutan population within AZA will add to the genetic diversity of the species, and our hope is that as one of the highest genetically ranking males in North America, he will contribute to the Sumatran population to save this critically endangered species in the near future,” says Courtney Eparvier, Audubon Zoo Curator of Sea Lions.
A pair of two-year-old sea lions who were recovering from injuries and health problems were also welcomed. They recovered at Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles before making their way home to Audubon.
The newcomers spent time acclimating to their new home at Audubon Zoo sea lion habitat, they have settled in and have now joined the zoo’s family of four sea lions. Lilli, the 31-year-old matriarch who came to Audubon Zoo in 1990; and three 6-year-olds – females Zoey and Roux, and Huey, a male.
“The sea lion team has been working closely with these two amazing animals since they arrived to build trusting relationships with the care staff by using positive reinforcement training,’’ says Eparvier.
