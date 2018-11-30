Beltre 'completely happy' with retirement after 21 seasons

Adrian Beltre laughs with his wife Sandra before being introduced in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Beltre, who spent the last eight seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Texas Rangers, formally said goodbye in a laugh-filled news conference at the ballpark where the four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman joined the 3,000-hit club in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) (Richard W. Rodriguez)