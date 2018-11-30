Bread pudding with Satsuma Rum sauce

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Here is the recipe featured on Celebration in the Oaks.
Ingredients:
6 ounces milk
6 ounces cream
3 whole eggs
1 egg yolk
3 ounces sugar
¼ teaspoons cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
4 ounces French bread
Topping ingredients:
1 Tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Mix sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg together. Whisk in eggs until completely smooth. A hand blender works well.
Stir in the milk and cream into the egg mixture. Set aside until ready to use.
Dice bread into large pieces and mix together. Set aside until ready to use.
With softened butter apply a thin coat to hotel pan. Layer ½ the diced bread into prepared hotel pan.
Sprinkle in a even layer raisins on top of bread.
Cover raisins with remaining bread. Pour custard into pan. Press bread down to submerge into custard.
Cover the bread pudding with plastic wrap and leave in the refrigerator overnight.
Before baking coat the top of the bread pudding with cinnamon sugar mixture.
Bake in a oven at 250 degrees for 2 hours.
Satsuma Rum Sauce:
1 ½ tablespoons flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
½ pinch salt
1 ounce butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ ounce Satsuma Rum
Mix sugar and flour together and place in pot. Add water, butter, salt and vanilla. Stir well. Bring mixture to a boil and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Take the pot off heat and add satsuma rum. Stored properly sauce should last 1 week.
