Cafe Noma Americana Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Here is the recipe for Cafe Noma’s Americana Bowl.
Americana Bowl
Ingredients:
2 cups spinach
8 ounces cooked sweet potato, cubed
1 cup wild rice, cooked 3 ounces chicken breast, cooked & shredded
1/2 cup dried cranberries
2 ounces bacon vinaigrette
Instructions:
Combine all salad ingredients and dress with warm bacon vinaigrette. Toss to mix well and serve.
Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 each shallot, minced
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup sugar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
¾ pound bacon, cut and rendered
½ teaspoon black pepper
14 cup reserved bacon fat
1 cup blended oil
Instructions:
Cut the bacon into pieces. Place in heavy bottom skillet and render the fat out until bacon is crispy. Strain and reserve pieces and fat separately.
Once fat is room temperature, combine all ingredients in bowl except oil, bacon fat, and bacon pieces. Slowly whisk in fat and oil. Keep warm.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.