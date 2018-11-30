Interrogation tapes: Chris Watts confesses to his father that he killed his wife

WELD COUNTY, CO (DENVER POST/CNN) - The Colorado man sentenced for killing his wife and children came clean in interrogation tapes released by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
In the video, Christopher Watts can be heard admitting to murdering his wife, Shannan Watts, who was pregnant.
“She hurt them,” Watts told his father. “Yeah … and then I killed her.”
Earlier this month, Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Watts pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including first-degree murder, related to the killings of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters Bella and Celeste.
Thursday, prosecutors released tapes of a conversation recorded in August before the bodies were found. Watts told his father Shannan Watts killed the girls.
"She smothered them," Watts said in the video.
"She smothered them? Or choking them?" his father asked.
"I didn't hear anything. When I was downstairs, I came back up and they were gone," Watts responded.
Although authorities said they may never know the motive for the murders, Watts was having an extramarital affair with a coworker.
Nichol Kessinger told investigators she had no idea Watts was married at first.
"He didn't have a wedding ring on his finger and every time I talked to him, he didn't tell me he was in a relationship," Kessinger said.
Kessinger said when she later found out Watts was lying about his family's disappearance, she cut off contact with him.
