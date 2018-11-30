Jeannot Plessy’s family pleads for person responsible for her death to come forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I mean, there aren’t words that I could use to really convey how great of a person she was,” said Nadia Sanchez.
Nadia said her mom, Jeannot Plessy, was an amazing woman who touched so many lives.
“She did everything she could for the community. They served red beans every Monday in Central City. She just came back from a trip where she was a speaker through Samoa,” Sanchez said.
“My wife was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” said Jeannot’s husband, Pastor David Plessy, who said it’s painful to imagine life without her.
It was Tuesday evening just after 8 p.m. when Jeannot arrived at her daughter’s Gentilly home. Police said a man ran up, pulled her from the car, pushed her to the ground and jumped into her vehicle.
Nadia’s husband stepped in to help, but the carjacker put the car in reverse, dragging Nadia’s husband and running over Jeannot.
Jeannot died. Nadia’s husband was left unconscious.
“He had some bleeding on his brain, so he was in ICU since Tuesday. He will be discharged, but he has road rash pretty much from head to toe from being dragged by the vehicle,” says Sanchez.
The family said community support over the last few days is helping them deal with the tragedy. A Go Fund Me account is already raising thousands of dollars for funeral and living expenses for David Plessy and the couple’s two pre-teen children.
While the pain is great, they said Jeannot, a woman of God, would have wanted them to forgive the carjacker who killed her.
“It’s all we know right now. It’s what we have. I will say forgiveness is not an absence for justice,” Nadia Sanchez said.
While they forgive, they want the person responsible for Jeannot’s death to be held accountable.
“Turn yourself in. If someone knows something, just please find it in your heart. If this was your family, and if you know anything, please come forward and tell us what you know,” Nadia said.
She believes the young man who did this needs help.
“We are not looking to put someone to death. We just want the person who did this to have some kind of consequence,” she said.
Pastor David Plessy wants to invite the community to the Victory Fellowship Church this Sunday at 7 p.m. He said he has a message of hope and love.
