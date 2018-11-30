Juan’s World: Cowboys Deliver Wake-up Call to Saints

Welcome in to Juan’s World and I’m feeling something this morning that I or Saints fans haven’t felt in a very long time. The emptiness of a loss. I mean, we have to go back to the beginning of the season to know what this feels like. I didn’t like it then and I don’t like it now. But I take solace in the fact that we know a heck of a lot more about these Saints now than we did after they lost their season opener, at home, to Tampa Bay.