Juan’s World: Cowboys Deliver Wake-up Call to Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Welcome in to Juan’s World and I’m feeling something this morning that I or Saints fans haven’t felt in a very long time. The emptiness of a loss. I mean, we have to go back to the beginning of the season to know what this feels like. I didn’t like it then and I don’t like it now. But I take solace in the fact that we know a heck of a lot more about these Saints now than we did after they lost their season opener, at home, to Tampa Bay.
Ten wins later and we know that Sean Payton’s unit is far more substance than flash. We just didn’t see much substance against the Cowboys last night, who, putting it simply, beat the Saints up.
Dallas said they were gonna hit the Saints in the mouth, and they did, from the start.
From the first dropped ball of the game by a Saints receiver, and there many, the Saints never found the kind of rhythm that we’d become accustomed to seeing during their 10 game win streak.
But, hey, it’s like that sometime.
Saints fans should take solace on some things from last nights loss and going forward.
- The Saints played their worse game of the season and yet only lost, on the road, by a field goal.
- This feels like 2009 all over again when Dallas ended the Saints 13 games winning streak. We didn’t know it at the time but it ended up being a much needed ‘reset’ moment for the Black and Gold.
- There’s a lot of season still to play and a lot of playoff positioning still to come. Remember, the Saints haven’t clinched yet
- There’s a good chance that the Saints could see the Cowboys again, when it counts the most, in the playoffs.
- And my money is on the Saints being able to settle the score then.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World.....Excellent!!!!
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.