Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicles after N.O. East chop shops raided

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an investigation that began in June, Louisiana State Police have arrested a New Orleans man on five counts of possession of stolen vehicles totaling nearly $50,000.
More charges against 32-year-old Edwin Smith may be forthcoming.
Detectives initially received information about a suspect who was using a truck and trailer to steal vehicles in Orleans Parish. Detectives identified a chop shop in the 8000 block of Bass Street and a search warrant was issued for the property. During the search, State Police said they found a stolen vehicle, a stolen all-terrain vehicle, a vehicle with an altered VIN and other items related to auto thefts.
In July, Smith was arrested for possession of stolen property after trying to sell a stolen vehicle, according to investigators. After the arrest and further investigation, detectives obtained an additional search warrant for a location in the 16000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, which was identified as another chop shop. Additional stolen vehicles were located, and Smith was arrested again on Nov. 21 on the five counts of possession of stolen property and on several outstanding warrants.
The investigation is ongoing.
