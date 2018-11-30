Muffuletta Salad

Muffuletta Salad
November 30, 2018 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 10:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Here is the recipe for Napoleon House’s Mufuletta Salad.

Ingredients:

4 ounces Romaine lettuce

2 ounces muffuletta dressing (need recipe)

1 ounce mortadella, chopped

1 ounce salami, chopped

1 ounce provolone cheese, chopped

½ ounce tomato, diced

1 teaspoon pimentos, diced

½ ounce olive salad, recipe below

1 each crostini

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine all salad ingredients. Top with olive salad and dressing. Toss to mix well and serve.

Italian Olive Salad for Muffuletta

Chop and place in bowl:

1 cup pimiento-stuffed queen olives, chopped

1/3 cup canned artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

½ cup canned chickpeas, drained and coarsely chopped

¼ cup cocktail onions, drained and coarsely chopped

½ cup pickled vegetables, drained and coarsely chopped

1 Tablespoon capers, drained

¼ cup green pepper, finely chopped

½ teaspoon garlic, minced

Add the following ingredients and mix well:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper

Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours. May be stored in refrigerator for a week.

