Muffuletta Salad

Here is the recipe for Napoleon House's Mufuletta Salad.
Ingredients:
4 ounces Romaine lettuce
2 ounces muffuletta dressing (need recipe)
1 ounce mortadella, chopped
1 ounce salami, chopped
1 ounce provolone cheese, chopped
½ ounce tomato, diced
1 teaspoon pimentos, diced
½ ounce olive salad, recipe below
1 each crostini
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Combine all salad ingredients. Top with olive salad and dressing. Toss to mix well and serve.
Italian Olive Salad for Muffuletta
Chop and place in bowl:
1 cup pimiento-stuffed queen olives, chopped
1/3 cup canned artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
½ cup canned chickpeas, drained and coarsely chopped
¼ cup cocktail onions, drained and coarsely chopped
½ cup pickled vegetables, drained and coarsely chopped
1 Tablespoon capers, drained
¼ cup green pepper, finely chopped
½ teaspoon garlic, minced
Add the following ingredients and mix well:
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon black pepper
Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours. May be stored in refrigerator for a week.
