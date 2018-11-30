Nicondra: Another grey day with storms likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit gloomy the last day or so and that trend continues as we see more moisture streaming north with a low pushing across the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures are mild and dew points are high giving fuel for showers and some thunderstorms as we head into the weekend. Another major storm system approaches from the northeast late tonight into Saturday morning providing more instability for strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK places most of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a slight risk for severe weather. We won’t see storms everywhere all the time, but those that do develop could be strong to severe with damaging winds and the ability to form tornadoes. Stay aware of the forecast through tomorrow afternoon.