Priest credibly accused of child sex abuse was housed at Jesuit nursing home after abuse allegedly happened

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New information in FOX 8′s investigation of church sex abuse. We’ve learned a priest credibly accused of sex abuse at Jesuit High School in the 1970s was housed at a New York university after the abuse here allegedly happened.
According to Fordham University the now deceased Corneilus Carr lived at a Jesuit nursing home near the school’s campus after he allegedly sexually abused a minor in New Orleans.
In a statement to Fox 8, Bob Howe, Fordham’s Assistant Vice President for Communications, said “the University was not aware of the allegations against Father Carr until The Ram, the student newspaper based at our Rose Hill campus, raised them. That was a lapse on our part, and one that will not be repeated. It is the University’s duty to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and staff, and while we don’t believe any members of the Fordham community have been placed at risk by Father Carr’s presence, it was inappropriate to house him in proximity to a college campus and high school.”
We spoke with Carr’s alleged victim in a TV exclusive. Richard Windmann, told us Jesuit High School janitor Peter Modica repeatedly raped him at the school in the late 70′s. Windmann says Carr, who was a priest and teacher at Jesuit, not only knew about the abuse but also participated.
“When he walked over to me while Pete Modica was sodomizing me and put his hand on my back and started masturbating, telling me to relax, I was just destroyed. I was destroyed,” said Windmann.
Windmann says he was eventually paid $450,000 in a confidential settlement with Jesuit High School.
“I didn’t go for money, I went for counseling and spiritual guidance and they were like nah here’s a whole bunch of money, shut up go away,” said Windmann.
“Fordham believes Mr. Windmann is telling the truth about what happened to him, and it is heartbreaking. We hope he finds justice and healing,” said Howe.
Carr is one of 57 clergy members on an Archdiocese of New Orleans list of people credibly accused of sex abuse. Fordham University says the Jesuit nursing home where Carr lives is owned and operated by the Northeast Province of the Society of Jesus; and, the school isn’t generally aware of the histories of the priests who live there if they were not previously at Fordham.
