Bruce: Rain and storms tonight - Possibly severe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain increases tonight into early morning Saturday.
The set-up is there for the threat of a few strong storms, some severe, as a major storm system approaches from the southwest late tonight into Saturday morning, providing more instability for strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK places most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a slight risk for severe weather overnight tonight into early Saturday morning.
We won’t see storms everywhere all the time, but those that do develop could be strong to severe with damaging winds and the ability to form tornadoes.
We dry out by noon with some sun returning but staying hot with highs around 80°.
Stay aware of the forecast through tomorrow afternoon. Download the FREE FOX 8 weather app from the app store or Google play.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.