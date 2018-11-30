NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Here is the recipe for the Napoleon House’s remoulade sauce.
Remoulade Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup Creole mustard
¼ cup garlic, minced
1/8 cup yellow onion, rough chop
2 tablespoons parsley
1 boiled egg, chopped
1 ¼ cups ketchup
¼ cup tarragon vinaigrette
¼ cup Worcestershire
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup Crystal hot sauce
2 single green onions, rough chop
1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
1 cup blended oil
¼ cup lemon juice
Instructions
Put all the ingredients, except the boiled egg, in the blender and blend until desired consistency. Add the boiled egg and pulse until incorporated. Chill and serve.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.