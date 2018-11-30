Report: Man arrested in connection with Uptown bar fight after ‘bragging’ on social media

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Police have arrested a man who they say bragged online about hitting a man with a beer bottle outside an Uptown bar, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Ryan Lee, 20, was booked with second degree battery Tuesday, which police say is more than a year after the incident in the 7600 block of Maple Street.
According to the warrant, at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 28, 2017, a man was trying to break up a fight between his friend and another man they didn’t know, when he was struck from behind with a beer bottle, police said.
The report says the man lost consciousness and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a major concussion and received 20 staples for a laceration to his head, police said. The man regained consciousness 30 minutes later and said he was having trouble with his memory since the incident.
According to the report, the victim told police that a few of the people involved in the fight were bragging about it on social media, court documents stated. On the same night of the fight, a photo was tweeted with the caption: “Sleepin Season” and “Budlights are good for the head” under a Twitter handle later connected to Lee. Police said another Twitter account also tweeted at Lee’s account, with apparent references to a fight. It was not clear from the warrant why there was a year’s delay between the social media posts and the arrest.
Another man was interviewed, and he identified Lee as the man who used a beer bottle to strike the victim in the head, the report says.
According to the report, Lee’s bond was set at $5,000.
