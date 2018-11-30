Saints fans still hopeful for Superbowl after Dallas game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints struggled a bit as fans stayed glued to the screen. And Who Dats are still encouraged their team will make it all the way to the Superbowl.
Lots of fans came out to watch the game together, excited to cheer on the home team and hope for another Saints win. It wasn’t to be, as the Cowboys took it by 3 points for a 13-10 finish
“It’s looking like 2009. The defense is looking good, opportunistic, looking good,” said Keith Landry.
“The Saints rock and they’re going to beat the Cowboys. Who Dat!” said Laura Horn.
Despite the Saints not scoring a single point in the first half, people kept hoping the team would come out on top.
“Saints are more dangerous in the second half so I think that’s when they’ll come out and win,” said Oscar Medina.
Because no matter the outcome at Dallas, the Who Dats believe the Saints will make it to the Superbowl one way or another.
“There’s no hope we will to the Superbowl,” said Doris Bosarge.
Walk On’s managers say they’ll be open and ready to host Saints fans again for their next game against the Buccaneers.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.