Saints vs. Cowboys draws highest ratings in Thursday Night Football history
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) makes a touchdown catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) (AP)
By Chris Finch | November 30, 2018 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 3:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 22 million people tuned into the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

It was the most watch game in Thursday Night Football history.

Both leaders in their respective divisions, the Saints fell to the Cowboys 13-10.

The 22.2 million viewers for Saints-Cowboys across all platforms is up +56% versus the 2017 10-game Thursday Night Football average and up +39% versus last year’s Week 13 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Washington Redskins.

