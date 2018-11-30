Saturday last day to vote early

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saturday is the last day to vote early in Louisiana, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
“Many Louisianians have already cast their ballot during early voting ahead of Election Day,” said Secretary Ardoin. “While mid-term congressional elections are decided, I still encourage all Louisianians to exercise their right to vote.”
There are 134 candidate runoffs in 47 parishes across the state. Of the remaining 17 parishes, eight only have secretary of state on the ballot and nine have secretary of state and a proposition on the ballot.
Ardoin reminds voters to use the smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to find out where to early vote as well as what’s on their ballot. Voters can also access this information in our Voter Portal by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.
Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete listing of early voting locations, visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/EarlyVoting.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may now use a digital license via LA Wallet, the new smartphone app by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Poll commissioners have received training regarding the digital license as an acceptable form of picture ID.
Election Day for the open general/special primary is Saturday, Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
