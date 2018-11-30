Sheriff: MS man arrested after cutting cousin during altercation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Mississippi man has been arrested after he cut his cousin’s neck during an altercation, according to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff said the driver of a vehicle called 911 after 4 p.m. Thursday to report that one of her passengers was injured during an altercation inside her car while she was merging on I-12 from U.S. Highway 190.
The victim, a 33-year-old Pass Christian man, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
According to the victim, he was riding in the middle seat while his cousin, Adam Lopez, sat behind him.
The report said Lopez reached around with a kitchen knife and cut the victim’s neck.
The victim told deputies that an altercation ensued and the driver pulled to the shoulder of the road. They removed Lopez from the vehicle before calling 911, according to the report.
Lopez was found by deputies walking down a nearby road. He was taken into custody and booked with aggravated second-degree battery.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the knife believed to be used in the incident.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.