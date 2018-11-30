VIDEO: Porch pirate steals package in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police would like the public’s help in identifying someone who took a package from a porch in the Fontainebleau area.
The package theft incident that occurred Thursday in the 4100 block of Vendome Place.
The victim reported to police that had a package delivered to her home on at around noon.
The pictured subject was observed on surveillance footage arriving at the victim’s home minutes after the package was delivered, taking the package and fleeing the scene with the package and the pictured bicycle.
Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
