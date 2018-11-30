Woman arrested after 4-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting involving a four-year-old that appears to be self-inflicted.
It happened Thursday in the 1200 block of Sumner St.
The girl was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Keviyon Kelley, 27, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Kelly is identified as the mother of the victim.
No additional information is available at this time.
