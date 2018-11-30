4-year-old boy vanishes from south Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A search is underway for a 4-year-old boy reported missing from his south Charlotte home early Friday morning.
Justin Villeda Idiarte was last seen inside his apartment, located in the 6600 block of Montcrest Drive around 12:50 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Idiarte’s mom and other household members were asleep in the apartment when the mom says she heard the boy get up to use the restroom. The mom dozed off and woke up a short time later to find Idiarte missing. Household members started searching for the boy before contacting police.
Idiarte is described as being around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with short black hair.
Around 8 a.m., police updated the description of what the boy was last seen wearing: a gray Nike short sleeve T-shirt with a black Nike swoosh logo, brown and green camo swim trunks, a green Ninja Turtle jacket, and brown and tan shoes with white laces.
Police say Idiarte does not speak English but he does recognize his name. “We’re continuing to ramp up our efforts to find this young man," CMPD said in a Friday morning press conference. Bloodhounds and helicopter assistance have been used in the search for Idiarte. Officers additionally searched a body of water near the Emerald Bay Apartments.
“The weather is quite cold, we’re concerned about that,” CMPD says.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.