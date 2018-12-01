Cantrell administration seeks to spread the burden of special event overtime costs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s administration said Friday it will bring all stakeholders to the table as it seeks to spread the burden of millions of dollars in overtime costs the city incurs related to special events.
"It’s millions of dollars. The range right now is between $5 (million) and $8 million. If we collectively look just at the overtime, you know, specifically for public safety,” said City Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano.
He said the city is working to detail costs to each city agency.
"Another component to that are our sanitation workers coming over and cleaning after the crews and all the other, our Property Management Division setting up different bleachers and what-not. There's a lot of pieces and components that go into many of these events and parades that simply the city really doesn't have a cost associated with, so I think as we look to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and we want to ensure that the City of New Orleans is left clean, bright and whole it's incumbent upon us to make sure that we're trying to levelize some equity for some of the events that are coming into our city, enjoying our city and then leaving and not paying exactly what their costs to the city is,” stated Montano.
Currently there are city permit fees for special events.
“For our last festival our permitting fees were around $1,400 and then we had to top on top of that all the NOPD officers we paid for, the fire truck, the firemen, the ambulances, so we’re five grand in to just producing the event before we spend any money on infrastructure,” said Michelle Ingram, Director of the Freret Market and Freret Street Festival.
She hopes any fee changes would take the budgets of small organizations into account.
"I hope when the city is looking at these numbers and they're looking at the events and the money that they're trying to recoup that they do it percentage wise. We're definitely not the Super Bowl,” Ingram stated.
The city and Carnival historian Arthur Hardy said parade permits typically cost less than $2,000.
"It’s nominal, it doesn’t make a dent in expenses,” said Hardy.
Still Hardy said the Carnival season is a huge boost to the city’s economy and he believes parading organizations will resist any additional city expenses.
"I can guarantee you there will be incredible pushback. The last time this was suggested was by CAO Kurt Steiner during the Sidney Barthelemy administration. He proposed a
$100-dollar fee per riding member that was back in, I think '87, '88, and the carnival krewes, clubs lost their minds over it,” Hardy said.
Asked about the current level of permit fees, Montano said, "Staff and overtime alone for some of our largest events is millions, millions of dollars. To have a parade fee at that level I do not see a balance there,” he said.
Still Montano stressed that the city continues to welcome special events with open arms and does not want to discourage such activities.
“Once again, I don't want to scare anybody or any kind of group out there that we're trying to capture millions of dollars, that's not anywhere near what we're saying. We're just trying to get to the table and equalize some of the burden the city has been bearing for so many years,” said Montano.
He emphasized that no changes are contemplated for the 2019 carnival season and said non-profits will not be looked at the same as huge for-profit entities.
"There's a big difference between an out-of-state venue coming in and charging $300 for a ticket and bringing out-of-state guests versus a Catholic Charities event,” said Montano.
When Montano floated the idea during a recent city council budget hearing some members of the council expressed immediate support. "My district probably has the most special events than any other district, and there is a burden associated with it on multiple levels, and I will back you up a hundred percent,” said District “C” City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer.
“I need to find a good cost associated with each event, so that we can come to the table with those event promoters and such, so that we can ensure that the city of New Orleans is protected as far as the financial side,” Montano said.
And CAO Montano said it is something that some other cities are already doing. "If you look at Austin, if you look at New York, if you look at other major metropolitan cities that host events there is some equalization of some of the cost recovery,” he said.
The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Voodoo Festival did not respond to requests for comment.
