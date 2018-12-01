Davis scores 41 points, still not enough to beat the Heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Davis scored 41 points, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome a massive deficit of 31 points in the first half against the Heat. Miami’s 106-101 victory, dropped the Pelicans back under .500 with an 11-12 record.
The Pelicans came out of the gates slow falling behind by 31 points (54-23) in the second quarter, but cut the Heat leads to three in the fourth quarter. Nikola Mirotic had a shot to tie the contest with under a minute to go, but his three pointer didn’t find the net.
The Pels could also be dealing with injury concerns going forward. E’Twaun Moore left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury. The starting forward had to be carried off the floor.
New Orleans continues their two-game road trip in Charlotte. Tip is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
