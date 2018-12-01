Driver killed, passenger injured in single-vehicle crash in Dulac

DULAC, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dulac that left a driver dead and his passenger injured.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Shrimpers Row south of Falgout Canal Road.
According to investigators, 20-year-old Connelly Rhodes was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 northbound on Shrimpers Row when for reasons unknown he lost control of the vehicle and ran off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn. Rhodes was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.
A passenger inside the truck received minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.
It is suspected that alcohol is a factor in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending through the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
