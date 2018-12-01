Gayle Benson releases statement following the passing of President George H.W. Bush

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has released a statement following the passing of former president George H.W. Bush.
President Bush, who served as the 41st President from 1989-1993, passed away Friday night at the age of 94.
In her statement, Benson remembers the times she and the late Tom Benson spent with president Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush who passed away in April.
“With the passing of President Bush, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Tom and I always enjoyed the company of George and Barbara, whether receiving their gracious hospitality in visits to their summer home in Kennebunkport, hosting them at Saints games or being in their company in other events in New Orleans, a city that they loved. We valued our strong friendship with George and Barbara. From serving his country in World War II, to a long, highly-successful and admirable career as a public servant culminating with serving as our 41st President, backed by a desire to give back to his nation and to those less fortunate through philanthropy, President Bush lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace as he rejoins his beloved Barbara in heaven."
Bush accepted the Republican Presidential Nomination during the 1988 Republican National Convention which took place in the Superdome.
