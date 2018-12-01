Karr beats Neville, 25-13, gets rematch with Easton

Edna Karr sports a 14-0 record in 2018. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 30, 2018 at 11:24 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 11:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Edna Karr is headed back to the Dome after beating Neville, 25-14. The Cougars (14-0) own back-to-back state championships. They’ll try to win a third in a row when they faceoff with Easton. Karr beat Easton in the regular season, 21-20.

Ronnie Jackson, Ahmad Antoine, Destyn Pazon, and Larry Junior scored touchdowns for Karr. Cougar QB Leonard Kelly threw two touchdown passes in the contest.

Karr and Easton kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 8th.

