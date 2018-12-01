Louisiana school accused of falsifying grades, student abuse

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (AP) - A small private school in Louisiana noted for sending African-American students to elite colleges reportedly falsified transcripts and created a culture of physical and emotional abuse, among other unscrupulous actions.
The New York Times reported its findings about T.M. Landry College Preparatory School in Breaux Bridge on Friday. The newspaper interviewed dozens of people about the school, and examined student records, court documents and police records for its article.
A video of a 16-year-old Landry student opening his Harvard acceptance letter last year has been viewed more than 8 million times and is among many viral videos that have drawn national attention to the school.
School founders Michael and Tracey Landry say they didn't falsify transcripts and college applications. Michael Landry admits that he used to hit students.
