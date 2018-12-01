Man injured in Bunker Hill Rd. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road.
Details are limited at this time but police say they were alerted to the shooting after a male arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
