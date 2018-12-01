NOPD identifies person of interest in fatal Gentilly carjacking

Police say the victim, Jeannot Plessy, was in the driveway of her daughter’s home when the suspect pulled her out of the vehicle and got in. As her son-in-law attempted to intervene, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, struck Plessy and dragged her son-in-law. Plessy later died at a local hospital. Her son-in-law is recovering at a local hospitals from his injuries.