NOPD: Man stabbed while attempting to stop woman from walking out on tab

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a woman after they say she stabbed a man who attempted to stop her from walking out on her tab in a French Quarter restaurant.
Police say the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Chartres Street.
According to investigators, the suspect, 39-year-old Julie Kitchen, refused to pay her tab at the restaurant and attempted to walk out. When a man attempted to stop her from leaving, Kitchen allegedly grabbed a blade that was sticking out of the man’s backpack and tried to stab him. The man managed to block her. Another man came to help subdue Kitchen but was stabbed in the right bicep.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.
Police say Kitchen was arrested at the scene and taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where she has been booked with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and theft.
