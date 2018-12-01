Rain Mostly Done, Big Cool Down To Come

After a record warm Saturday, Sunday will start off mild in the 50s and 60s. Sunny and warm conditions are expected through the day with highs climbing into the upper 70s with slightly lower humidity.
A stray shower or two is possible Sunday night and into early Monday, but most of those will be confined to the coast. A stronger cold front will work its way through the area Monday afternoon and evening. This will end our warm stretch and drop high temperatures into the 50s.
We will be watching for the potential of frost and/or a freeze north of the Lake on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Otherwise, sunny and cool conditions will prevail through the work week.
Our next chance for storms looks to arrive on Saturday.
