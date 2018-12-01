Tangipahoa’s Amite and Kentwood both heading to State Championship Games

Tangipahoa’s Amite and Kentwood both heading to State Championship Games
Kangaroos advance to Class 2A Championship with win over Haynesville
By John Bennett | December 1, 2018 at 12:36 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 12:36 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Amite and Kentwood will each have a chance to add to their rich histories of football success next weekend when they play for state titles.

Tangipahoa’s Amite and Kentwood both heading to State Championship Games

The Warriors had an impressive 44-20 win over Ferriday in the semifinals to advance to the Class 2A final against fifth-seeded Welsh. They’ll kickoff Friday, December 7th at noon in the Superdome.

Kangaroos advance to Class 2A Championship with win over Haynesville
Kangaroos advance to Class 2A Championship with win over Haynesville

Kentwood was in more of a nailbiter against #2 Haynesville but ultimately prevailed as the only Greater New Orleans area team to go on the road in the semifinals and win. They will take on #1 Oak Grove in the final who eliminated the defending class champions, West St. John. The Kangaroos and Tigers start the Dome’s championship festivities with a noon kickoff Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.