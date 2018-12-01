Tangipahoa’s Amite and Kentwood both heading to State Championship Games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Amite and Kentwood will each have a chance to add to their rich histories of football success next weekend when they play for state titles.
The Warriors had an impressive 44-20 win over Ferriday in the semifinals to advance to the Class 2A final against fifth-seeded Welsh. They’ll kickoff Friday, December 7th at noon in the Superdome.
Kentwood was in more of a nailbiter against #2 Haynesville but ultimately prevailed as the only Greater New Orleans area team to go on the road in the semifinals and win. They will take on #1 Oak Grove in the final who eliminated the defending class champions, West St. John. The Kangaroos and Tigers start the Dome’s championship festivities with a noon kickoff Thursday.
